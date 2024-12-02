ZZ Top announce Elevation Tour with George Thorogood & The Destroyers

Classic rock titans ZZ Top have announced an Australian and New Zealand tour for next year. Featuring performances in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Auckland, and Wellington, The Elevation Tour lands at Perth’s Langley Park on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

American blues-rock masters George Thorogood & The Destroyers will join them for the full run of dates on their final Australian tour.

Formed in Texas in 1969, ZZ Top have been delivering rock, blues and boogie on the road and in the studio to millions of devoted fans for well over a half century. Known for classic songs such as Sharp Dressed Man, Legs, and Gimme Me All Your Lovin, the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004. As a touring entity, their current line-up of Billy Gibbons, Frank Beard, and Elwood Francis have performed before millions of fans on four continents.

Since 1976, George Thorogood & The Destroyers have sold over 15 million albums, built a catalogue of classic hits, and played more than 8,000 live shows, including their 2022 tour of Australia and New Zealand on their 45th Anniversary Good To Be Bad Tour. Thorogood and his longtime band—Jeff Simon (drums, percussion), Bill Blough (bass guitar), Jim Suhler (rhythm guitar), and Buddy Leach (saxophone)—are set to deliver their signature hits like Get A Haircut, I Drink Alone, One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer, and their unforgettable anthem Bad To The Bone.

ZZ Top and George Thorogood & The Destroyers play Langley Park on Thursday, May 1, 2025. Tickets are on sale Monday, December 9 from livenation.com.au

