Yozi makes Fringe World debut with absurd-solo-sketch comedy No Babies in the Sauna

Yoz has been called many things: a fever dream wizard, an instrument of distraction, a hot piece of sass—but never a ‘rule breaker’, and for good reason. This by-the-book bad binch holds one rule above all others: NO BABIES IN THE SAUNA. Witness the absurd-solo-sketch comedy No Babies In The Sauna this Fringe World at The Laugh Resort at The Shoe Bar & Cafe from Thursday, January 25 to Sunday, January 28. BEC WELDON caught up with Yozi to find out why we can expect “silliness, right off the bat” at their Fringe debut.

It’s great to have you in Perth for Fringe World 2024 with your show, No Babies in the Sauna! Is this your first time gracing the Fringe World stage?

Thank you! Yes; truthfully, it will be my first time in Perth ever. Though I do have some experience in the Fringe realm, I’ve performed at Adelaide Fringe for the past decade, made my Melbourne Fringe debut in 2022, co-starring in You’re All Invited To My Son Samuel’s Fourth Birthday Party, which picked up The Spirit of the Fringe Award, and travelled to Edinburgh Fringe in 2017 and 2018, where I contracted a healthy obsession with castles and breakfast crepes! Being a part of Fringe World seemed like the only way forward.

The show’s title, No Babies in the Sauna, is certainly an attention-grabber, as is the pretty hilarious show spiel! What can audiences expect from the show?

Silliness, right off the bat! But just under the surface lies a touching tale of a clown marooned on an island of doubt. Expect pickles, an impromptu invitation to disco mountain, and detailed instructions on how to host an orgy.

What inspired the show and its kooky title?

The idea that every overly specific caution sign has a story behind it. Why aren’t babies allowed in the sauna? Do wannabe steamers not like the kidsbop version of mountain meditation sounds? Surely a sauna can’t be too bad for a baby; it’s basically an artificial womb. Perhaps spelling out the “why” would encourage thorough adherence!

How would you describe your personal style of comedy performance? Is there a comedian or troupe from whom you draw inspiration?

Comedic acting, clown adjacent, sketch. It’s definitely not stand-up, but it does stand out. At nine years old, I was enthralled by sketches from Rowan Atkinson, French and Saunders, and Skit-House. I’d even learn a few routines to perform for my after-school care friends. These days, my joy and inspiration come from Limmy, Hannah Gadsby, and Tom Walker!

If you had an unlimited budget and infinite resources to pull off a dream gag or sketch, what would it be?

Oooh, fun question: I’d orchestrate an immense hot air balloon armada to drop informative leaflets about the dos and don’ts of boarding public transport. ALLOW PEOPLE TO ALIGHT BEFORE BOARDING, THERE WILL SIMPLY BE MORE ROOM FOR YOU! Not so much a gag as a public service.

You describe yourself as being anti-rule-breaking, but what is one rule you’d break for $100?

Treason, for sure. With the five-second rule a close second, we’ve got 10 seconds at least!

What would you say sets your comedy show apart from other shows at this year’s festival?

Me: I’m an unknown wildcard, baybee. No other show at this festival has me in it, so you’ll have to see this one to discover me for yourself. Aside from that obvious draw, NBITS has a comedically satisfying ending for the history books!

What are you most looking forward to for Fringe World 2024?

I’ve heard Perth Zoo has elephants, so admiring them will absorb most of my time, but I hope to be able to squeeze in seeing a show or two! I’m also keen to acquire a new nemesis; please send applications to @yozihaha on any platform.

Prev x Next →