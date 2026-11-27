Based on the hugely popular Zac Power book series, which has sold more than 3.5 million copies across Australia and New Zealand and been published in 14 countries, everyone’s favourite junior spy is hitting the big screen in an action-packed animated adventure.

Teenage superspy Zac Power strives to maintain his position as the top agent at the Government Intelligence Bureau after a cooler new rival, Mica Bueno arrives. After Zac’s recklessness allows a maniacal magician to steal a high-tech superweapon, he is forced to confront his own flaws and team up with his rival – who harbours secrets of her own.

Full of full of tongue-in-cheek humour, high-stakes missions and a heartfelt message about individuality and teamwork, the film has been brought to life by an incredible team of Australian filmmakers, with animation produced in Sydney.

We are excited to have five family passes to give away to the Perth premiere of Zac Power, this Sunday, November 29 at Event Whitford cinema at 2pm.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Zac Power in the subject line, with your Suburb and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Saturday, November 28 at 1pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

Prev x