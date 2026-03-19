Win! WA Mack Muster & Truck Show group passes

Now firmly established as Western Australia’s premier trucking showcase, the WA Mack Muster and Truck Show is set to return for 2026, hitting Quarry Farm in Byford on Sunday, March 22.

The event will display 350 trucks of every make, model and era—from restored vintage classics to the modern prime movers—all competing for a coveted place in the Winners Circle. Attendees can expect a huge day out featuring hundreds of epic trucks, live engine start-ups, award presentations, kids’ activities, an all-ages fun zone, supplier exhibits, food trucks, and licensed bars.

This celebration of trucking, family fun and community spirit also donates 100% of event proceeds to cutting‑edge cancer research at the Harry Perkins Institute of Medical Research.

We’re thrilled to have a group pass of four to give away to the WA Mack Muster & Truck Show, hitting Quarry Farm in Byford on Sunday, March 22.

To WIN, email us here at [email protected] with Mack Muster in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Friday, March 20, at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

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