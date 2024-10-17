Win! Venom: The Last Dance movie tickets

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy.

Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance.

Venom: The Last Dance stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach and Stephen Graham.

Let’s dance, as we have five in-season double passes to give away to Venom: The Last Dance, in cinemas Thursday, October 24.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Venom in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Tuesday, October 22 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

Prev x Next →