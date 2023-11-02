We’re waiting with bated breath. Americans Hanna and Liv are best friends backpacking in Australia. After they run out of money, Liv, looking for an adventure, convinces Hanna to take a temporary live-in job behind the bar of a pub called The Royal Hotel in a remote Outback mining town. Bar owner Billy and a host of locals give the girls a riotous introduction to down-under drinking culture but soon Hanna and Liv find themselves trapped in an unnerving situation that grows rapidly out of their control.

Thanks to Transmission Films, we have 10 double passes to give away to The Royal Hotel, opening nationally in cinemas on November 23.

To WIN, email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with The Royal Hotel in the subject line, drop your address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Sunday, November 19 at 5 pm. You must be a WA resident and provide a postal address.

