Win! The Great Lillian Hall movie tickets

Featuring an all-star cast, The Great Lillian Hall is a feel-good and inspirational story of resilience, showcasing the indomitable spirit of an artist in the face of insurmountable odds.

Portrayed by the iconic Jessica Lange in a captivating performance, Lillian Hall is a beloved and seasoned actress on the brink of a career-defining performance on the Broadway stage. But as opening night approaches, her confidence is challenged.

With the unwavering support of her lifelong friend and assistant Edith (Kathy Bates) and the newfound inspiration from fellow artist Ty (Pierce Brosnan), Lillian is determined to defy the odds and pour her heart into one final, unforgettable performance.

We are delighted to have ten double passes to give away to The Great Lillian Hall, in cinemas Thursday, June 5.

