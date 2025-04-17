Win! The Ending Goes Forever: The Screamfeeder Story movie tickets

After debuting at the Brisbane International Film Festival, The Ending Goes Forever: The Screamfeeder Story documentary is now making its premiere in WA at the Luna Outdoor on Thursday, April 24, at 7pm (doors open 6pm).

Screamfeeder forged their own way: a path built on respect, loyal fans, passion and never losing sight of why they picked up guitars in the first place. A path still being forged, more than 30 years on. All great friendships start as accidents, but for over thirty years the creative partnership at the heart of Screamfeeder has remained true to its original inspiration. This is their story.

We are delighted to have five double passes to give away to The Ending Goes Forever: The Screamfeeder Story documentary special preview on Thursday, April 24, at Luna Outdoor Cinema Leederville.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Screamfeeder in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Tuesday, April 22 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

