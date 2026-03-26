Win! The Deb movie tickets

The Deb is a 2024 Australian musical film directed by Rebel Wilson and based on the stage musical of the same name. The movie follows a lovable farm girl and high school outcast Taylah Simpkins, who is certain the upcoming Debutante Ball, ‘the Deb,’ is her one chance to redefine herself. When her cynical city cousin Maeve is exiled to Taylah’s drought-stricken town Dunburn, she thinks the ball is a “heteronormative shit-show” and immediately disrupts the status quo. In their search for the spotlight, Taylah and Maeve dig deep to find self-acceptance—and a date to the Deb.

We are delighted to have five in-season double passes to give away to The Deb, in cinemas Thursday, April 9.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with The Deb in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Tuesday, April 7 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

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