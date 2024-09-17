Win! The Apprentice movie tickets

A dive into the underbelly of the American Empire. The Apprentice charts a young Donald Trump’s ascent to power through a Faustian deal with the influential right-wing lawyer and political fixer Roy Cohn. Determined to emerge from his powerful father’s shadow and make a name for himself in Manhattan real estate, aspiring mogul Donald J. Trump is in the earliest days of his career when he encounters the man who will become one of the most important figures in his life, political fixer Roy Cohn. Seeing promise in young Donald, the influential attorney teaches his new acolyte how to amass wealth and power through deception, intimidation and media manipulation.

