Win! ‘Talk To Me’ Movie tickets

When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill. Looking for a distraction from the anniversary of her mother’s death, Mia (Sophie Wilde) is determined to get in on the otherworldly action and volunteers for an unruly séance. By unwittingly ignoring the rules, Mia opens the door to disturbing supernatural visions that leave her unable to know who to trust; the dead or the living.

Talk To Me is the exhilarating, not-to-be-missed directorial debut from Danny and Michael Philippou (RackaRacka) and acclaimed Australian producers Causeway Films.

