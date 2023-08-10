Win! ‘Strays’ Movie tickets

From the creator of TED and Cocaine Bear comes the outrageous new comedy Strays starring Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx.

When a gullible Border Terrier named Reggie (Will Ferrell) is abandoned on the streets by his selfish and ruthless owner Doug (Will Forte), an animal-hating drug addict who never wanted him, he teams up with other strays including a street-wise Boston Terrier named Bug (Jamie Foxx), an Australian Shepherd named Maggie (Isla Fisher), and a therapy Great Dane named Hunter (Randall Park) to get revenge on Doug.

We’re howling out the moon excited to have 5 in-season double passes to give away to Strays, in cinemas August 17.

To WIN, email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with Strays in the subject line, drop your address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Wednesday, August 16 at 5 pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend participating cinemas.

Prev x