Win! Splitsville movie tickets

Take two best friends and two marriages, shake and serve on the rocks with a garnish of irreconcilable differences.

Meek gym teacher Carey (Kyle Marvin) and his wife, life coach Ashley (Adria Arjona, Irma Vep), are driving to the Hamptons to holiday with their wealthy friends. A gruesome car crash along the way, however, manifests a vibe shift for free-spirited Ashley, who immediately demands a divorce.

Carey trudges sadly to the glamorous home of asshole property developer Paul (director Michael Angelo Covino) and wry ceramicist Julie (Dakota Johnson, Materialists), who reveal the chalk-and-cheese secret that has kept them together: an open marriage.

Ashley, seeing a new way forward, adopts this idea with way too much gusto, leaving Carey to befriend all the new blokes she brings home. Meanwhile, Julie takes a shine to Carey, as Paul’s crooked financial dealings inspire her to contemplate divorce, too.

