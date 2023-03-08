Win! Sir Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper double passes

Sir Rod Stewart kicks off his Australian tour at RAC Arena this Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Sir Rod Stewart will perform a massive two hour set from his vast catalogue of hits, whilst special guest Cyndi Lauper will take the stage for an hour playing all of her most loved songs. Opening for the tour is acclaimed rock singer Jon Stevens.

Sir Rod Stewart is one of the best-selling artists in the history of recorded music, with an estimated 250 million records and singles sold worldwide. His performance will include fan favourites from across his impressive career, as well as the first live performances of tracks from his current album The Tears of Hercules.

Cyndi Lauper is a ground-breaking Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning songwriter and performing artist with global record sales in excess of 50 million. Lauper won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist with her first album, She’s So Unusual, and became the first woman in history to have four top-five singles from a debut album.

We’re pumped to have double passes to give away to Sir Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper at RAC Arena this Saturday, March 11, 2023.

