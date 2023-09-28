Win! Side Splitter Comedy Festival tickets

The hugely popular Side Splitter Comedy Festival returns for its eighth massive year of laughter at the iconic Memorial Hall in Hamilton Hill (aka Hami Hill-arious), on October 6, 7, 13 and 14.

Presented by the City of Cockburn and Produced by Ronan Freeburn (Caustic Content), the 2023 program features a whopping 16 events, including a variety of side-splitting comedy gala’s, showcases, split bills and solo shows that are guaranteed to leave you in stitches.

We’ve got a double pass to give away to the festival’s opening event, Happy Hour Comedy hosted by Famous Sharron, on Friday, October 6.

To WIN, email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with Side Splitter Comedy in the subject line, drop your address and phone number in the copy, and then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Tuesday, October 3 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

Prev x