Win! ‘Retribution’ Movie tickets

Retribution stars Liam Neeson as a successful Berlin-based American businessman in a race against time to protect his family and solve the mystery that plays out over the course of one day. This immersive ticking-clock thriller from the producers of Non-Stop and The Commuter straps audiences in for a high-octane ride of redemption and revenge.

We’ve got 5 in-season double passes to give away to Retribution, in cinemas September 28.

To WIN, email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with Retribution in the subject line, drop your address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Tuesday, September 26 at 5 pm. You must be a WA resident and provide a postal address.

Prev x Next »