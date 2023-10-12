Win! Reefyland gig tickets

Get ready for Reefyland 2023! With a line-up that’s hotter than a molotov cocktail, this show is gonna leave your ears ringing and your heart pounding!

The punk rock mini-fest will be headlined by local trio REEFEATER, who are known for their punk-rock anthems, high energy theatrics and banter. They will be joined on the night by punk three-piece Grunge Barbie, Margaret River surf-punk outfit Bottle and pop-punk prodigies Rosalie Chilvers.

There’s also set to be a ‘mind-bending’ art displays by Vortex ov Vision, Doris Swart, Zar Tanso, Mick Finn, and mandala by Christene.

We've got double passes to give away to Reefyland at Old Habits Bar in West Perth on Saturday, October 21.

