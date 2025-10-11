Win! Perth International Burlesque Opening Night tickets

Step inside The Tease Factory, where feathers fly, sequins shimmer, and the sass is set to maximum. It’s the official Opening Night of the Perth International Burlesque Festival – and this is not a night you’ll want to miss!

Expect a jaw-dropping cabaret and burlesque showcase featuring the crème de la crème of international and local talent.

Network, sip, shimmy, and celebrate with festival artists, fans, and fabulous folk in a night of glitter-drenched glamour and high-octane entertainment.

We are delighted to have a double pass to give away to Perth International Burlesque Festival Opening Night on October 17 at The Court.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with PIBF. in the subject line, with your suburb and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Thursday, October 15 at 12pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

