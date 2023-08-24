Win! ‘Past Lives’ Movie tickets

Past Lives follows a reunion between two childhood friends as they contemplate their relationship and their own lives. Generating buzz and critical acclaim for its profound storytelling and exceptional execution, this debut feature from South Korean-Canadian director/playwright/screenwriter Celine Song has been called “the year’s best movie”.

Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrest apart after Nora’s family emigrates from South Korea. Two decades later, they are reunited in New York for one fateful week as they confront notions of destiny, love, and the choices that make a life, in this heartrending modern romance.

