Win! One Life Movie Tickets

Academy Award® winner Sir Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes, Silence of the Lambs) stars in One Life, which tells the inspiring true story of Sir Nicholas ‘Nicky’ Winton, whose unsung endeavours on the eve of World War II saved more than 600 children from their doom at the hands of the Nazis.

Nicky considered himself a banker, not a humanitarian. Yet when he visited a recently annexed Prague in 1938 and saw the state of the fleeing Jewish refugees, he did what he believed was the right thing to do – the thing that anyone would do – and dedicated himself to the cause. War was approaching, and it was a race against time. How many children could he liberate before it ran out? Fifty years later, it’s 1988 and Nicky is haunted by the fate of the children he wasn’t able to help. And so it’s not until he’s surprised by the survivors on live television that he can accept that when facing devastating atrocities, saving even one life is a victory.

From director James Hawes and the Academy Award® winning producers of Lion and The King’s Speech.

