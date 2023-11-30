Win! Monet in Paris double passes

The team that brought Van Gogh Alive to Perth earlier this year are back with an all new multi-sensory art experience.

Presented by Grande Experiences and Andrew Kay, Monet in Paris will celebrate Claude Monet and the most renowned artists of the Impressionist era. Housed in the purpose built Le Grand Palais, situated at Crown Perth, the new immersive event will make its Perth debut on Thursday, November 16 for a limited season.

We’ve got two double passes to give away to Monet in Paris at Le Grand Palais at Crown Perth!

To WIN, email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with Monet in Paris in the subject line, drop your address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Wednesday, December 6 at 5 pm. You must be a WA resident and able to attend the event.

Prev x