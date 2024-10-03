Win! Memoir of a Snail movie tickets

An affecting coming-of-age tale like no other, Memoir of a Snail is a stop-motion tragicomedy written, produced and directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Adam Elliott.

Featuring the voices of Sarah Snook, Eric Bana, Jacqui Weave and Nick Cave, the film follows Grace Pudel (Snook), a snail-collecting, melancholic misfit who learns how to find confidence within herself amid the clutter of everyday life.

Thanks to Madman Entertainment we’re giving away five in-season double passes to see Memoir of a Snail in cinemas Thursday, October 17.

