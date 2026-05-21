Win! Kae Tempest double passes

Kae Tempest will return to Australia for a highly anticipated national tour, kicking off at Astor Theatre on Thursday, June 4.

The tour follows the release of Kae Tempest’s new album, Self Titled—an intimate and expansive body of work navigating resistance, doubt and hope.

The new music nods to hip hop’s golden eras and alternative soul, featuring collaborations from Mercury Prize-winning trio Young Fathers and London-based soul artist Tawiah, along with an appearance from Annie Lennox on vocals.

Thanks to Handsome Tours, we’ve got two double passes to give away to Kae Tempest at Astor Theatre on Thursday, June 4.

To WIN, email us here at [email protected] with Kae Tempest in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up for the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Tuesday, June 2, at 5 pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

Prev x