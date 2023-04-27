Win! Jen Cloher double passes

Jen Cloher is bringing her I Am The River, The River Is Me Tour to Perth next month for a show at The Rechabite on Saturday, May 6.

Jen Cloher is a songwriter and performer known for their taut, terse brand of rock and incisive, generous songwriting. Over the course of five albums, they have won a J Award and an AIR Award and been nominated for an ARIA and the Australian Music Prize.

Cloher’s first album in five years, I Am The River, The River Is Me, is verdant and rich, carrying itself with cool, unfussy confidence. Inspired by Cloher’s powerful matrilineal line of wāhine Māori, I Am The River, The River Is Me espouses the joy of life in forgiving your moments of weakness with grace, and embracing the parts of you that are unfinished.

We’re stoked to have a double pass to give away to Jen Cloher at The Rechabite on Saturday, May 6.

To WIN email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with JEN CLOHER in the subject line and your phone number in the copy, then let us know your favourite Jen Cloher song in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Thursday, May 4 at 5 pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

Prev x