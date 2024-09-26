Win! Italian Film Festival 2024 movie tickets

The ST. ALi Italian Film Festival returns in 2024, bringing a stunning programme of contemporary and classic cinema to Palace Raine Square, Luna Leederville, Luna on SX and Windsor Cinema from Thursday, October 3, to Wednesday, October 23.

The festival celebrates 25 years and opens with Gloria!, the foot-stomping directorial debut of renowned Italian pop singer and songwriter Margherita Vicario and then closes with the Papal thriller, Conclave, starring Oscar nominees Ralph Feinnes and Stanley Tucci. In between you’ll find high stakes drama, comedy, family-friendly films and documentaries in a programme celebrating la dolce vita.

Thanks to Palace, we are delighted to have five in-season double passes to give away to the 2024 ST. ALi Italian Film Festival! Tickets are only valid for Palace Cinema Raine Square and excludes special events.

To WIN email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with Italian FF 2024 in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Wednesday, October 2 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

Prev x