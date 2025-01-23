Win! History of House tickets

Award-winning music sensation History of House returns by popular demand. A collaboration between Australia’s original superstar DJ Groove Terminator and the world’s greatest gospel choir, Soweto Gospel Choir, its Perth premiere packed out dance floors. In 2025 the show celebrates their debut ARIA-nominated album, a global reimagination of dance music through the decades.

We are delighted to have a double pass to give away to History of House at The Rechabite, playing Thursday, January 23 to Sunday, February 9.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with History of House in the subject line, with your phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Sunday, January 26 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

Prev x