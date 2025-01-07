Win! Freak Out! The After Party tickets

Be prepared for the ultimate afterparty at Freak Out!—an electrifying, immersive dance party featuring an all-star line-up of drag, burlesque, circus, and cabaret performances. Set on a chair-less dance floor, the audience is free to let loose and join the celebration. With a curated 90s House Club playlist, the night pays tribute to iconic queer nightlife, delivering a nostalgic yet exhilarating experience full of wild energy, bold performances, and unforgettable fun.

We are really freaking out with two double passes to give away to Freak Out! The After Party at The Rechabite on Saturday, January 25.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Freak Out in the subject line, with your suburb and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Thursday January, 23 at 9am. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

