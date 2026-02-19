Win! Flickerfest Short Laughs Comedy double passes

Flickerfest, Australia’s largest Short Film Festival, is returning to Perth this summer, hitting Luna Outdoor Cinema from Thursday, February 19, to Saturday, February 21.

As the grand finale for 2026, clever comedy brings big laughs to the screen with the Short Laughs Comedy program on Saturday, February 21, featuring a collection of off-kilter Flickerfest shorts from Australia and around the world.

Shorts include Carcassonne-Acapulco, where a chance encounter at 30,000 feet sparks a surprisingly profound and funny existential debate between strangers hurtling through the sky; Baby Blues, a sharply observed comedy that hilariously captures the anxieties, paranoia and emotional free-fall of new parenthood; and Shrimp Fried Rice, a warm and witty tale that finds humour in cultural misunderstandings, family expectations and the emotional significance of a humble takeaway meal.

We’re thrilled to have a double pass to give away to Short Laughs Comedy program on Saturday, February 21.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Short Laughs Comedy in the subject line and tag the mate you’ll take if you win on the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Monday, February 16 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and able to attend the screening.

