Win! FATHER MOTHER SISTER BROTHER movie tickets

Starring Tom Waits, Adam Driver, Mayim Bialik, Charlotte Rampling, Cate Blanchett, Vicky Krieps, Indya Moore and Luke Sabbat, FATHER MOTHER SISTER BROTHER is the new film by Jim Jarmusch.

A triptych of family relations, Jarmusch’s latest follows three separate families navigating through their own idiosyncrasies and filial quirks. In the United States, Jeff (Adam Driver) and Emily (Mayim Bialik) visit their ailing, and increasingly lonely father (Tom Waits); Lilith (Vicky Krieps) and Timothea (Cate Blanchett) meet to have tea with their mother (Charlotte Rampling) in Dublin; and in Paris, Skye (Indya Moore) and Billy (Luka Sabbat) reunite after learning of unfortunate news.

We are delighted to have ten double passes to give away to the special preview of FATHER MOTHER SISTER BROTHER on Saturday, March 21 at 10.30am for a prompt 11am start at Luna Cinema Leederville.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with FATHER MOTHER SISTER BROTHER in the subject line, with your suburb and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Friday, March 19 at 10am. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

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