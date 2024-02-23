Win! Drive Away Dolls movie tickets

This comedy caper follows Jamie (Margaret Qualley), an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup with a girlfriend, and her demure friend Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan) who desperately needs to loosen up. In search of a fresh start, the two embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way.

Director: Ethan Coen; Writers: Ethan Coen & Tricia Cooke; Producers: Ethan Coen, Tricia Cooke, Robert Graf, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner.

