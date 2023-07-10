Win! ‘Dalíland’ Movie tickets

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mary Harron (I Shot Andy Warhol, American Psycho), Dalíland stars Ben Kingsley as the titular Salvador Dalí, one of the most world-renowned artists of the 20th century and focuses on the later years of the strange and fascinating marriage between Dalí and his wife, Gala (Barbara Sukowa), as their seemingly unshakable bond begins to stress and fracture. Set in New York and Spain in 1974, the film is told through the eyes of James (Christopher Briney), a young assistant keen to make his name in the art world, who helps the eccentric and mercurial Dalí prepare for a big gallery show.

We’ve got in-season double-pass tickets to give away Dalíland, opening at Luna Leederville and Luna SX on July 13.

To WIN, email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with Dalíland in the subject line, drop your address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Wednesday, July 12 at 5 pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend.

Prev x