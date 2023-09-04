Win! Club Burlesque Gala Event double passes

Club Burlesque Gala Event comes to Heath Ledger Theatre this Saturday, September 9 as part of Perth International Burlesque Festival‘s tenth anniversary celebrations. The event promises the crème de la crème of the festival, with the finest, the most fabulous burlesque and cabaret ever to grace Perth stages.

Hosted by internationally acclaimed glamour queen Ruby Slippers (AU), your eyes will feast on a stunning array of performers including our headliners, 21st Century Burlesque’s third most influential burlesque performer worldwide Cleopantha (UK), and South Korea’s darling of burlesque, Nell Fox.

We’re pleased to announce we have two double passes to give away to this one-off event at Heath Ledger Theatre this Saturday night.

