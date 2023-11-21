Win! Cat Person Movie tickets

When Margot, a college sophomore (Emilia Jones – Coda) goes on a date with the older Robert (Nicholas Braun – Succession, Zola), she finds that IRL Robert doesn’t live up to the Robert she has been flirting with over texts. Cat Person is a razor-sharp exploration of the gender divide, the quagmire of navigating modern dating and the dangerous projections we make in our minds about the person at the other end of our phones.

Susanna Fogel (The Flight Attendant, The Wilds) directs this genre-bending thriller about the horrors of dating in the 21st Century, adapted by Michelle Ashford (Masters of Sex, The Pacific, Operation Mincemeat) from the acclaimed New Yorker short story by Kristen Roupenian.

