Win! Burna Boy tickets

Afrobeats legend Burna Boy is bringing his No Sign of Weakness World Tour to Australia this October.

Following shows in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane, the GRAMMY-winning African artist will conclude his Australia tour at Perth’s RAC Arena on Friday, October 24.

The tour celebrates the release of Burna Boy’s eighth studio album, No Sign of Weakness, and will showcase the artist’s unique mix of Afrobeats, pop, R&B, hip-hop and reggae.

We are dancing for joy to have three double passes to give away to Burna Boy at RAC Arena on Friday, October 24.

