Win! ‘Allelujah’ Movie tickets

Allelujah is a warm, humorous, and deeply moving story about surviving old age. When the geriatric ward in a small Yorkshire hospital is threatened with closure, the hospital decides to fight back. Allelujah celebrates the spirit of the elderly patients whilst paying tribute to the deep humanity of the medical staff battling with limited resources and ever-growing demand. Starring Jennifer Saunders, Bally Gill, Russell Tovey, David Bradley, Derek Jacobi and Judi Dench.

We’re praising the maker to have 5 in-season double passes to give away to Allelujah in cinemas April 6.

To WIN email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with Allelujah in the subject line, your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Tuesday, April 4 at 5 pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to provide a postal address.

Prev x Next »