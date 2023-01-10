Win Aliya Kanani Fringe tickets

Comedian and Canadian academy award nominated actress Aliya Kanani is bringing her internationally sold-out show back to Perth this Fringe World, hitting Palace Cinemas at Raine Square from Friday, January 20 to Sunday, February 19.

Aliya Kanani: Where You From, From? takes us on a turbulent journey around the world with tales of fitting in, sticking out and standing up. Aliya Kanani’s playful and mischievous personality will leave you energised and uplifted, with the show previously selling out at Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Just for Laughs, Sydney Comedy Festival, Toronto Fringe, Edinburgh Fringe and more.

We’re delighted to be giving you the chance to win one of two double passes to Aliya Kanani: Where You From, From?

