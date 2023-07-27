Win! Acoustic Nocturne Concert tickets

For one night only come and join us for Acoustic Nocturne with some of Perth’s best-known musical artists, ones you might know and ones yet to discover for a sound journey that will pull at your heartstrings, lift your spirits and get you down and dirty.

Helen Townsend may have been late picking up the tools of her trade but in a short time she has shown herself to be a master of her craft. She has carved out a reputation for edgy Americana music that pushes the genre from roots-rock through blues and country to folk. Her latest album see’s her broaden her style even further with catchy new melodies, tight harmonies and personal stories and lyrics that hook into your heart and tear up your soul. It builds from her previous EPs and her debut album which scored her multiple awards and nominations including winner of the WA country music award for Best Emerging Artist.

Clandestine are led by Kalamunda musical luminary Sian Johanna. Sian she writes melodic tales that encompass a mix of grit and heart; Clandestine are Shaun Coffey on earthy bass, Shaun and Gem Addison on stunning harmonies, Jon Elbery on eclectic lead guitar, Greg Cunningham on Mandolin and Banjo and the hauntingly beautiful style of Jesse Jacobs on Violin. Clandestine are coming off the back of their recently released EP Colour By Numbers and supported Dave Graney on the Perth leg of his most recent national tour.

In a meeting of self-taught and formally trained backgrounds, the Hardey McMurrick Kind conjure a truly unique sound shaped from creatively naive and well-composed choices. They sit somewhere in folk, jazz, blues & roots territory but influences come in from everywhere and they create songs that range from intimate to raucous. Highlights include playing alongside Rory Mcleod at the Fairbridge Festival, being featured at the Albany Harbour Concerts and playing the Illawarra and Maleny music festivals on the east coast. Out of the box and the next littlest thing that may inspire you!

For lovers of acoustic-driven music that takes you into the poetic world of the human experience this is the night for you, so grab your band of merry pranksters to stomp your feet to the underground for this one-night-only musical opportunity!

