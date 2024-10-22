Win! A Different Man movie tickets

A Different Man is a 2024 American black comedy psychological thriller film written and directed by Aaron Schimberg and starring Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve.

Aspiring actor Edward undergoes a radical medical procedure to transform his appearance. However, his new dream face quickly becomes a nightmare when he loses his chance at the role he was born to play, becoming obsessed with reclaiming what he has lost.

