Wil Thomas takes us down Gubinge Road

Australian guitarist Wil Thomas has released his newest single, Gubinge Road.

Returning with his first new music since his third album, 2024’s The Riding Light, the Australian Music Prize-nominated songwriter once again brings to life the story held within the song, taking the listener on a journey of the heart and soul.

From the open road of Northern Australia to the stars of the Milky Way and back, all via the Pindan cliffs of the Kimberley coast, Gubinge Road weaves together a dreamy tapestry of imagery and emotion.

The song has an accompanying film made by acclaimed Kimberley filmmaker Mark Jones.

The track was engineered, mixed and mastered by James Newhouse at Lamb Chop, Bunbury, and Hairyback Marron, Margaret River, with Dave Mann on slide guitar, lap steel, mandolin and harmonies with James Newhouse on bass and percussion.

Wil Thomas’s newest single, Gubinge Road, is out now and available from wilthomasmusic.com

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