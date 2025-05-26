What’s on in WA: Upcoming Events to Add to Your Calendar

Although somewhat far-flung – the capital of Western Australia is one of the most isolated capital cities in the world – sun-kissed Perth and its surrounds have much to offer visitors and locals alike. Whether you’re looking to boogie at a music festival, attend a sporting event or gain insight from motivational speakers in Perth WA, there’s something for everyone.

Stay with us as we cover some key events happening in WA in 2025.

June – July 2025

05 June 2025: Socceroos FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Australian sports fans, rejoice! Whether you call it soccer or football, one thing is certain: this match will be one for the ages. Taking place at Perth’s own Optus Stadium, this is set to be a nail-biting showdown that will see Australia and Japan butt heads for a chance to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

13 June to 27 July 2025: Lightscape

If you’re yet to experience the magic of Lightscape at Kings Park & Botanic Garden, get ready to be in awe. A wonderland of spectacular light trails and glowing installations, this Perth event is both award-winning and world-renowned.

28 June 2025 to 22 February 2026: The Terracotta Warriors

Offering Aussies the chance to come face to face with the archaeological wonder that is China’s Terracotta Warriors on our very own shores, the WA Museum will proudly showcase these precious artifacts until February 2026.

August 2025

08 to 10 August 2025: Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo

Appearing for the first time on Australian soil, the wonder that is Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Corteo’ is set to amaze locals and tourists alike, as the show transforms Perth Arena into a mesmerising world highlighting strength, vulnerability and imagination.

31 August 2025: Chevron City to Surf

Fun run fanatics, mark the date – the Chevron City to Surf event is back for another year. But don’t worry, you don’t need to be a fitness freak to participate – the event is open to all ages and abilities. Participants can walk, run or roll along their choice of either a 4km or 12km course.

September 2025

19 September 2025: Symphony 5.0

Symphony 5.0’s classical take on dance hits is sure to surprise and delight music fans, with live orchestra performances of popular electronic tracks by DJs including the likes of Tiesto, Avici, and more. The event will take place at Perth’s RAC Arena.

27 September to 04 October 2025: The Perth Royal Show

One for the families, conveniently scheduled for the school holidays, Perth’s annual Royal Show returns for another fun-filled, kid-friendly day out. Expect live entertainment, interactive rides for young ones and adults alike, and perhaps most importantly, showbags.

October 2025

10 to 13 October 2025: The WWE Crown Jewel (featuring John Cena)

The world’s eyes will be on Perth’s RAC Arena as global WWE superstar and champion John Cena graces our Aussie shores. The event will be broadcast globally on Netflix, no doubt attracting a great deal of international attention.

November 2025

07 to 08 November 2025: Rufus du Sol

Round out the year with an epic performance by internationally acclaimed Australian electronic music legends, Rufus du Sol. Originally hailing from Sydney, the popular dance music group is set to delight Perth fans with their first headline show in the WA capital since 2022.

21 – 25 November 2025: Cricket Australia’s Ashes Test

Finally, it wouldn’t be summer without Cricket, would it? The beloved Ashes Test returns to Aussie screens this Summer, and this year it’s set to be hosted in Perth – for the first time in 43 years. Just like the WWE, the Ashes Test is sure to capture the world’s attention.

Whether you’re a WA local or visiting Perth for the first time, you’ll be spoiled for things to do in 2025. With a packed event calendar of varied activities offered throughout the year, Western Australia’s capital is far from sleepy.

Visiting (or living in) WA offers Aussie fun seekers the opportunity to attend world-class events on our own soil – including international sporting milestones such as the Ashes Test, WWE championships, and FIFA World Cup qualifiers, as well as musical performances that range from classical to electronic, and wholesome days full of family fun.

