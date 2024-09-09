What Special Offers Are Available for New Players?

Players can enrich their gaming experience by registering on innovative gambling platforms. Spades Queen Casino is a crypto-friendly online establishment that was introduced to the public early in 2024. However, it immediately attracted the interest of players due to its iGaming excellence. One of the advantages that both experts and gambling enthusiasts note is the generous welcome bonuses. Find out how Spades Queen Casino attracts new players and offers them more chances to win.

Invitation to a New Casino with a Staggering Welcome Bonus

Many online casinos offer a rewarding bonus only for the first deposit and set strict deadlines to accept and wager it. However, Spades Queen Casino offers to take advantage of the welcome bonus for the first two and fifth deposits of the new player. Thus, your acquaintance with the platform’s games will be even more exciting.

The total amount of the welcome bonus is €800, which is supplemented by 150 free spins:

First Deposit: 100% bonus + 100 free spins up to €500;

Second Deposit: 50% bonus + 50 free spins up to €100;

Fifth Deposit: 150% bonus up to €200.

Bonus Terms

To use the welcome bonus in games, you must deposit minimum €20. After that, you can play the games covered by this offer. You can withdraw your winnings after fulfilling the 40x wagering requirement. Try to do this within 7 days to collect your winnings and continue your exciting journey through the best games of Spades Queen Casino.

Verification Bonuses

You can also get no-deposit bonuses and start playing. Just verify the phone and email you’ve provided in the application form. For verifying each of the communication channels, you get 5 free spins, which in total gives you 10 no-deposit spins. The wagering conditions are the same: free spin winnings must be wagered within 7 days in a ratio of 40x.

Other Great Offers at Spades Queen Casino

Once you have used your welcome bonuses, you will be able to apply for other regular promotions. Spades Queen Casino offers bonuses 6 days a week, from Tuesday to Sunday. And each of these days, you can get from 5% to 10% cashback. In addition, you can participate in monthly lotteries and regular tournaments.

With such a generous system of incentives, playing at an online casino becomes even more promising since you can use not only your own funds but also the provider’s bonuses.

