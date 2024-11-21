WA Screen Culture Award nominees revealed
The nominees for the 2024 WA Screen Culture Awards (WASCAs) have been revealed.
Celebrating the achievement, innovation and ambition of the Western Australian film industry, the awards will be presented at Luna Leederville on Sunday, December 1.
The award winners will be chosen from nominees across 21 categories along with two Special Industry Awards.
“We’re so proud to play such a central role in the development a screen sector through Awards as well as our other year-round initiatives,” says Revelation Perth International Film Festival Director Richard Sowada. “From a place where one feature film was produced in WA every three years to becoming one of the strongest independent production sectors in the country, the WASCAs acknowledges and rewards that phenomenal achievement and embraces the convergence of screen-based forms.”
Now in its fifth year, the awards will be hosted by comedian Emma Krause, a former finalist on Channel Seven’s Australia’s Got Talent and member of award-winning local comedy trio The Motherhood.
“I’m most looking forward to celebrating the uniqueness of storytelling in the industry,” Krause said of the upcoming awards night. “I think storytelling is such a powerful force. It transcends borders, connects cultures and brings out the emotions that remind us of our shared humanity.”
Check out the nominess below:
Innovation Awards
Narrative Feature Film with budget under $1m presented by Limitless Studios
I Hope This Will Fix Me
In Sect
Lint
Shed
Stubbornly Here
Narrative Feature Film with budget over $1m presented by Spinifex Brewing Co
Before Dawn
Kid Snow
Runt
Feature Documentary / Non Fiction presented by Zarephath Wines
Does Sound Heal
Genocide in the Wildflower State
Green: The Fight for Rock and Roll
Renee Gracie: Fireproof
Sunlight: YES
Short Film presented by AFTRS and Edith Cowan University
Bathers
Imposter
Joan
Re-Imagining Our Futures
Story Time: A Film About Dementia
They Were Wage Slaves
Student Film presented by SAE
Chookas
Eat The Meat
Esperance to Fremantle
Santa Duties
Teenage Dick: The Making Of
Television
Maggie Beer’s Big Mission
Our Medicine
Australia’s Sleep Revolution with Dr Michael Mosley
Web Series or Online Content presented by RevStream
Backstage WA
Fat Crackers: Bang Bang Pilot
Life in Leederville
Time-Rone
Yhonnie Scarce: The Light of Day
Animation
Bird Drone
Chomp
Last Quokka
Re-imagining Our Futures
Wadjemup Wirin Bidi
Music Video
Can’t Get Enough by Electric State
Complete by Cry Baby
Crush by Anna Schneider
Psycho by Alyssa Dalao, featuring Wiz
The Epic of Giglamesh: Live in the Goldfields
Game Design presented by The Nostalgia Box
Courier Tale
Pie in the Sky
Commercial Content presented by Broadcast Gurus
Crescendo Collection
Drive The Dream
ECU School of Education Research
Alternative Content (including Moving Image, Installation Art, Virtual Reality, 360°, Augmented Reality etc) presented by PAV
3SDC to the Power of 4 Screens
AVHD
Faux-gue
Video Difficult
Wadjemup Wirin Bidi
Outstanding Achievement Awards
Directing presented by City of Vincent
Before Dawn – Jordon Prince-Wright
Genocide in the Wildflower State – Franko Rijavec
Green: The Fight for Rock and Roll – Luke C. Griffiths
Maggie Beer’s Big Mission – Laki Baker
Stubbornly Here – Taylor Broadley
They Were Wage Slaves – Maziar Lahooti
Cinematography or Visualisation presented by Camera Electronic
Before Dawn – Daniel Quinn
Esperance to Fremantle – Joe Henderson
Farm Block A67 – Tim Fitzgerald
The Hug – Elliott Nieves
Yhonnie Scarce: The Light of Day – Jim Frater, Darren McCagh, Dan Murphy
Writing
Bathers – Aref Rashidan
Farm Block A67 – Nicholas Harle, Simone Detourbet
Genocide in the Wildflower State – Franko Rijavec, Steve Mickler
Mingler – Emma Thomason
Renee-Gracie: Fireproof – Frances Elliott, Samantha Marlowe
Runt – Craig Silvey
Performance presented by PAC Screen Workshops
Before Dawn – Myles Pollard
Genocide in the Wildflower State – Kelton Pell
Kid Snow – Tasma Walton
Stubbornly Here – Cleo Meinck
They Were Wage Slaves – Lauren Campbell
They Were Wage Slaves – Luke Ledger
Performance Under 18s presented by Filmbites
Crown of Flowers – Oliver O’Toole
Shed – Mani Shanks
Production Design (incl. costume, set design, hair and makeup etc) presented by The Perth Property Co
I Hope This Will Fix Me – Brittney Tammisto
Joan – Kylie Clifford
Kid Snow – Clayton Jauncey, Terri Lamera, Karen Sims
Runt – Clayton Jauncey
The Roadhouse Blues – Tegan Weir, Alzbeta Rekosh
Editing presented by Sandbox
Genocide in the Wildflower State – Franko Rijavec
Re-imagining Our Futures – Elaine Smith
The Recipe for Jam – Ryan Silvey
Time-Rone – Luna Laure
Wadjemup Wirin Bidi – Dr Damian Fasolo
Yhonnie Scarce: The Light of Day – Steve Hughes
Sound or Sound Design
200% Wolf – Xoe Baird, Nick Gallagher, Benjamin Morris, Les Fiddess, Terri Bellem, Sean Rogers
Before Dawn – Brad Habib, Colin Graham, Cate Cahill, John Simpson, Alexander Blocher, Tam Glover, Holly Miller, Joanne Carwardine
Does Sound Heal – Joe Branco
No Man’s Land – Mishna Nagda
The Roadhouse Blues – Scott Montgomery, Josh Hogan, Terri Bellem, Les Fiddess
Original Music presented by Soundbyte
Before Dawn – Sean Tinnion
Farm Block A67 – Sean Tinnion
No Man’s Land – Mason Vellios
Runt – Iain Grandage
The Roadhouse Blues – Ned Beckley
Two Special Industry Awards will also be announced at the event—the Independent Spirit Award, presented by the Revelation Perth International Film Festival, and the Contribution to the Industry, presented by Feisty Dame Productions.
The awards night includes the official awards presentation, followed by a post-event celebration into the night at Luna Cinemas Leederville.
The 2024 WA Screen Culture Awards will be presented at Luna Leederville on Sunday, December 1, 2024. Tickets are on sale now at lunapalace.com.au