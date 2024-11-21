WA Screen Culture Award nominees revealed

The nominees for the 2024 WA Screen Culture Awards (WASCAs) have been revealed.

Celebrating the achievement, innovation and ambition of the Western Australian film industry, the awards will be presented at Luna Leederville on Sunday, December 1.

The award winners will be chosen from nominees across 21 categories along with two Special Industry Awards.

“We’re so proud to play such a central role in the development a screen sector through Awards as well as our other year-round initiatives,” says Revelation Perth International Film Festival Director Richard Sowada. “From a place where one feature film was produced in WA every three years to becoming one of the strongest independent production sectors in the country, the WASCAs acknowledges and rewards that phenomenal achievement and embraces the convergence of screen-based forms.”

Now in its fifth year, the awards will be hosted by comedian Emma Krause, a former finalist on Channel Seven’s Australia’s Got Talent and member of award-winning local comedy trio The Motherhood.

“I’m most looking forward to celebrating the uniqueness of storytelling in the industry,” Krause said of the upcoming awards night. “I think storytelling is such a powerful force. It transcends borders, connects cultures and brings out the emotions that remind us of our shared humanity.”

Check out the nominess below:

Innovation Awards



Narrative Feature Film with budget under $1m presented by Limitless Studios

I Hope This Will Fix Me

In Sect

Lint

Shed

Stubbornly Here

Narrative Feature Film with budget over $1m presented by Spinifex Brewing Co

Before Dawn

Kid Snow

Runt

Feature Documentary / Non Fiction presented by Zarephath Wines

Does Sound Heal

Genocide in the Wildflower State

Green: The Fight for Rock and Roll

Renee Gracie: Fireproof

Sunlight: YES

Short Film presented by AFTRS and Edith Cowan University

Bathers

Imposter

Joan

Re-Imagining Our Futures

Story Time: A Film About Dementia

They Were Wage Slaves

Student Film presented by SAE

Chookas

Eat The Meat

Esperance to Fremantle

Santa Duties

Teenage Dick: The Making Of

Television

Maggie Beer’s Big Mission

Our Medicine

Australia’s Sleep Revolution with Dr Michael Mosley

Web Series or Online Content presented by RevStream

Backstage WA

Fat Crackers: Bang Bang Pilot

Life in Leederville

Time-Rone

Yhonnie Scarce: The Light of Day

Animation

Bird Drone

Chomp

Last Quokka

Re-imagining Our Futures

Wadjemup Wirin Bidi

Music Video

Can’t Get Enough by Electric State

Complete by Cry Baby

Crush by Anna Schneider

Psycho by Alyssa Dalao, featuring Wiz

The Epic of Giglamesh: Live in the Goldfields

Game Design presented by The Nostalgia Box

Courier Tale

Pie in the Sky

Commercial Content presented by Broadcast Gurus

Crescendo Collection

Drive The Dream

ECU School of Education Research

Alternative Content (including Moving Image, Installation Art, Virtual Reality, 360°, Augmented Reality etc) presented by PAV

3SDC to the Power of 4 Screens

AVHD

Faux-gue

Video Difficult

Wadjemup Wirin Bidi

Outstanding Achievement Awards

Directing presented by City of Vincent

Before Dawn – Jordon Prince-Wright

Genocide in the Wildflower State – Franko Rijavec

Green: The Fight for Rock and Roll – Luke C. Griffiths

Maggie Beer’s Big Mission – Laki Baker

Stubbornly Here – Taylor Broadley

They Were Wage Slaves – Maziar Lahooti

Cinematography or Visualisation presented by Camera Electronic

Before Dawn – Daniel Quinn

Esperance to Fremantle – Joe Henderson

Farm Block A67 – Tim Fitzgerald

The Hug – Elliott Nieves

Yhonnie Scarce: The Light of Day – Jim Frater, Darren McCagh, Dan Murphy

Writing

Bathers – Aref Rashidan

Farm Block A67 – Nicholas Harle, Simone Detourbet

Genocide in the Wildflower State – Franko Rijavec, Steve Mickler

Mingler – Emma Thomason

Renee-Gracie: Fireproof – Frances Elliott, Samantha Marlowe

Runt – Craig Silvey

Performance presented by PAC Screen Workshops

Before Dawn – Myles Pollard

Genocide in the Wildflower State – Kelton Pell

Kid Snow – Tasma Walton

Stubbornly Here – Cleo Meinck

They Were Wage Slaves – Lauren Campbell

They Were Wage Slaves – Luke Ledger

Performance Under 18s presented by Filmbites

Crown of Flowers – Oliver O’Toole

Shed – Mani Shanks

Production Design (incl. costume, set design, hair and makeup etc) presented by The Perth Property Co

I Hope This Will Fix Me – Brittney Tammisto

Joan – Kylie Clifford

Kid Snow – Clayton Jauncey, Terri Lamera, Karen Sims

Runt – Clayton Jauncey

The Roadhouse Blues – Tegan Weir, Alzbeta Rekosh

Editing presented by Sandbox

Genocide in the Wildflower State – Franko Rijavec

Re-imagining Our Futures – Elaine Smith

The Recipe for Jam – Ryan Silvey

Time-Rone – Luna Laure

Wadjemup Wirin Bidi – Dr Damian Fasolo

Yhonnie Scarce: The Light of Day – Steve Hughes

Sound or Sound Design

200% Wolf – Xoe Baird, Nick Gallagher, Benjamin Morris, Les Fiddess, Terri Bellem, Sean Rogers

Before Dawn – Brad Habib, Colin Graham, Cate Cahill, John Simpson, Alexander Blocher, Tam Glover, Holly Miller, Joanne Carwardine

Does Sound Heal – Joe Branco

No Man’s Land – Mishna Nagda

The Roadhouse Blues – Scott Montgomery, Josh Hogan, Terri Bellem, Les Fiddess

Original Music presented by Soundbyte

Before Dawn – Sean Tinnion

Farm Block A67 – Sean Tinnion

No Man’s Land – Mason Vellios

Runt – Iain Grandage

The Roadhouse Blues – Ned Beckley

Two Special Industry Awards will also be announced at the event—the Independent Spirit Award, presented by the Revelation Perth International Film Festival, and the Contribution to the Industry, presented by Feisty Dame Productions.

The awards night includes the official awards presentation, followed by a post-event celebration into the night at Luna Cinemas Leederville.

The 2024 WA Screen Culture Awards will be presented at Luna Leederville on Sunday, December 1, 2024. Tickets are on sale now at lunapalace.com.au

