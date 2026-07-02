Tune in for these top music docos at Revelation Film Festival 2026

Revelation Perth International Film Festival is less than a week away, with over 150 feature and short films set to screen at Luna Leederville, The Backlot, SAE Perth, Tribe Perth Kings Park, and the State Library of Western Australia from Wednesday, July 8, to Sunday, July 19. Check out the full program now.

In 2026, music fans can enjoy a range of documentaries exploring the lives of prominent musicians and defining musical movements from around the globe.

Check out the highlights below.

Rave Culture: A New Era

Screening at Luna Leederville on Saturday, July 11 and Monday, July 13

Rave Culture – A New Era is an electrifying journey into the heart of the rave revolution, from the first illegal beats in England to its global explosion. Through never-before-seen archival footage and interviews with the most underground pioneers, this documentary unveils the story of a movement that transformed music, culture, and the very essence of nightlife.

Don’t Forget Me: Eddie Cochran

Screening at Luna Leederville on Saturday, July 11 and Friday, July 17

Featuring contributions from Keith Richards, Alice Cooper, Suzi Quatro, Yungblud and more, Don’t Forget Me: Eddie Cochran tells the story of one of rock and roll’s most influential early pioneers—the multi-instrumentalist behind Summertime Blues, Somethin’ Else and Twenty Flight Rock.

Hex

Screening at Luna Leederville on Saturday, July 11 and Sunday, July 19

From the epicentre of metal music of all dark types, three young Norwegian women form a witch pact and start a black metal band—without knowing how to sing or play instruments. Driven by rage and sisterhood, they quickly go from zero to performing on the biggest stages, including Roskilde, before even releasing an album.

Sun Ra: Do The Impossible

Screening at Luna Leederville on Sunday, July 12 and Friday, July 17

Featuring archival footage and stills, performance clips, and original interviews, Sun Ra: Do The Impossible dives into the groundbreaking work of the visionary jazz musician and “Godfather of Afrofuturism”, Sun Ra, who wove ancient Egyptian and interstellar metaphors into a definitive musical and spiritual vision that still resonates across generations.

The Best Summer

Screening at Luna Leederville on Sunday, July 12 and Saturday, July 18

Ever wondered what it’s like to be on a tour bus with some of the biggest rock bands on the planet? After uncovering a box of tapes she shot on the 1995 Summersault festival tour, director Tamra Davis resurrects a rollicking documentary with live performances and a behind-the-scenes view of Beastie Boys, Sonic Youth, Foo Fighters, Beck, Pavement, Rancid, Bikini Kill and more.

Roll Bus Roll: A Jeffery Lewis Documentary

Screening at Luna Leederville on Monday, July 13 and Thursday, July 16

Roll Bus Roll spotlights the life and art of Jeffrey Lewis, a leading figure in New York City’s anti-folk scene. Following Lewis on tour across cities and continents, the documentary explores a movement that challenges folk conventions, contrasting his modest self-image with the views of fans and fellow artists.

Revelation Perth International Film Festival 2026 is screening at Luna Leederville, The Backlot, SAE Perth, Tribe Perth Kings Park, and the State Library of Western Australia from Wednesday, July 8, to Sunday, July 19. For the full program and tickets visit revelationfilmfest.org

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