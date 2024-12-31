Tone & Cheek bring a little boozy Sunday fun to Fringe

Tone & Cheek Productions are shaking up the Fringe World program with an exciting new addition to their show Tuck Shop: a boozy Sunday session, Tuck Shop: Boozy Brunch. On three select Sundays, audiences can enjoy the classic Tuck Shop show, with the added bonus of a brunch box and alcohol for purchase at The Aurora Spiegeltent in The Pleasure Garden on Sunday, January 19; Sunday, January 26; and Sunday, February 2—with tickets on sale now. BEC WELDON caught up with the Tone & Cheek Productions team to find out about the smorgasbord of delights they’re serving up to audiences this summer.

Thanks for joining us to talk about Tuck Shop: Boozy Brunch. Coming off several huge Fringe seasons in Perth, Adelaide, Sydney, and Townsville, how does it feel to be back for Perth Fringe World 2025?

It feels absolutely incredible to be back for Perth Fringe World 2025! As a WA-based company, there is something truly special about performing in Perth—Fringe World has such electric energy, and the audiences here bring so much enthusiasm and love for live entertainment. Coming off the back of amazing seasons in cities like Adelaide, Sydney, and Townsville, returning to where it all began feels like a homecoming.

We’re so excited to share this brand-new iteration of Tuck Shop with Perth audiences and create unforgettable moments in the iconic Aurora Spiegeltent.

Tell us about these special Boozy Brunch Sundays! What do you have planned for the sessions?

Funnily enough, Tuck Shop: Boozy Brunch was our very original idea before Club D’Amour and Happy Endings, as we are boozy brunch connoisseurs and loved the idea of combining brunch with a Fringe-style show. At the time, back in 2021, it didn’t quite fit into the Fringe World program due to the logistics, licencing, and COVID restrictions. We are so excited to bring the idea, which ultimately was the start of Tone & Cheek, to life this season.

We have a complete smorgasbord of performers with a variety of skills from drag, burlesque, circus, dance and live vocals. To add to the experience, we’ve made sure that all tickets purchased in advance come with a delicious Brunch Box, full of yummy treats…and the bar inside the venue will be open for delicious beverages. It’s a full sensory experience!

Tuck Shop

After steamy hits like Club D’Amour, and the fantastical Happy Endings, what inspired the theme of Tuck Shop?

The theme of Tuck Shop: Boozy Brunch was inspired by the idea of combining indulgence and celebration into an experience that feels both fabulous and fun. After exploring the steamy romance of Club D’Amour and the whimsical fantasy of Happy Endings, we wanted to lean into the disco genre and create a show that felt unapologetically joyful and accessible—a daytime extravaganza where circus, drag, burlesque, and live vocals come together with the comfort of brunch bites and beverages.

It’s about bringing people together for an unforgettable party that’s brimming with pride, energy, and community spirit.

Tell us about your cast! Audiences will recognise some familiar faces from previous Fringe shows, but a couple of new faces have joined the cast for Tuck Shop: Boozy Brunch.

We’re so excited about the incredible cast we’ve assembled for Tuck Shop: Boozy Brunch! Leading the charge are Perth drag royalty Cougar Morrison and Fay Rocious, whose charisma and razor-sharp wit will keep audiences laughing and captivated throughout the show. They’re joined by returning favourites like Matthew Pope, Melina Mall, Alfie D’Elia, and Veruca Sour, who each bring their unique flair to the mix.

New to the team are Ellie Foster, whose stunning live vocals add a whole new dynamic to the Tuck Shop experience, and Liam Dummer, whose acrobatic skills are sure to leave jaws on the floor. Behind the scenes, we’re fortunate to have Nat Oakes, a powerhouse as both choreographer and producer, ensuring every moment is packed with energy and precision. This star-studded ensemble is a dream team, and we can’t wait for audiences to see the magic they’ve created together!

Tuck Shop

Alongside some delicious brunch, there is also a buffet of comedy, live vocals, dance, acrobatics, and burlesque on offer for audiences. After two huge shows last year, what exciting new elements can audiences anticipate in Tuck Shop?

This year’s Tuck Shop: Boozy Brunch is all about raising the bar and giving our performers the freedom to truly shine. We’ve worked with incredible artists over the years, so in addition to some amazing group numbers, we have handed creative freedom over to the artists to design acts that showcase their unique talents. The result is a lineup of performances that are personal, bold, and completely unforgettable.

We’re also doubling down on the drag factor with Cougar Morrison and Fay Rocious sharing hosting duties. Their combined charisma, wit, and outrageous energy take the show to a whole new level. Plus, with the addition of live vocals from the phenomenal Ellie Foster, audiences can expect an extra layer of dynamism and depth.

This year’s show is packed with jaw-dropping choreography, stunning acrobatics, and electrifying burlesque, all unfolding in the magical Aurora Spiegeltent. It’s bigger, bolder, and boozier than ever—a must-see for Fringe World 2025!

Tell us about the creative process behind Tone & Cheek Productions and your blockbuster shows. How do these shows come together?

Tone & Cheek Productions was born out of a desire to showcase the incredible local talent in Perth, especially during the challenging times of the COVID border closures when the usual international and interstate acts couldn’t perform at Fringe World. We realised there was a wealth of skill and creativity right here in WA and set out to build shows that bring this talent to centre stage.

Our creative process is all about collaboration. We design our shows to appeal to a wide Fringe audience by ensuring there’s something for everyone—variety is key. Whether it’s comedy, circus, drag, burlesque, or live vocals, we aim to showcase talents that surprise and delight audiences. Many of our shows have strong LGBTQIA+ themes or storylines, which reflect the heart of our productions: inclusivity, pride, and unapologetic fabulousness.

The creative journey often starts with a theme or a storyline, but it’s the artists who bring it to life. We encourage them to come to the table with their ideas, playlists, and skills, and we build the show together from there. For Tuck Shop: Boozy Brunch, we really let the artists’ imaginations run wild, and the result is a collection of truly amazing acts that feel fresh, personal, and dynamic. It’s a collaborative effort from start to finish, and that’s what makes each of our productions feel so unique and alive.

Tuck Shop

As producers, directors, and choreographers, what has been your proudest moment in the staging of a Tone & Cheek Production show?

Our proudest moments come from seeing just how much Tone & Cheek has grown in such a short period of time. We started with an idea over a wine in 2021. By January 2022 we premiered Club D’amour with six sell-out shows. Club D’amour became known as the “little show that could”—a” small side project with local artists performing in an intimate venue. Now, just three years later, we’ve grown the company and our productions, have a huge following of amazing audiences, we get to work alongside some of the best in the business, and, of course, stage sell-out shows across the country.

We’re also immensely proud of how Tone & Cheek has helped put the spotlight on homegrown talent. By showcasing the amazing skills of Perth’s artists, we’ve helped prove that local productions can stand shoulder to shoulder with interstate and international acts. Making a name for local talent and building a community that celebrates creativity and inclusivity is the heart of what we do.

Aside from the promise of good entertainment, tasty brunch, and booze, what would you say to audiences who need a little more encouragement?

If you’re looking for the ultimate Fringe World experience, Tuck Shop: Boozy Brunch is the perfect show to dive into! It’s your chance to soak up everything that makes Fringe magical—all in one unforgettable production.

First, there’s the venue: the iconic Aurora Spiegeltent in The Pleasure Garden, the beating heart of Fringe World. Just stepping inside sets the mood for a truly special experience.

Then there’s the show itself: a combination of Perth’s finest local stars and some of the most exciting talent from across the country. From jaw-dropping live vocals and dazzling dance routines to breathtaking circus, sideshow thrills, and seductive burlesque, this show has something for everyone.

And let’s not forget the music—classic singalongs guaranteed to get you in the party spirit, even on a Sunday. Pair all that with delicious brunch bites and irresistible cocktail specials, and you’ve got a Fringe outing that’s fabulous, indulgent, and downright unforgettable!

Tuck Shop: Boozy Brunch is showing at The Aurora Spiegeltent in The Pleasure Garden on Sunday, January 19; Sunday, January 26; and Sunday February 2, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from fringeworld.com.au

