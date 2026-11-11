Thomas MacGregor makes his solo turn

Perth singer-songwriter Thomas MacGregor is set to launch his debut solo album, Turning, on Wednesday, November 18.

Recorded across spare rooms, bedrooms and living rooms throughout Perth, Turning has a distinctly DIY sound. Half of the album was captured live by a three-piece band inside a mid-century sharehouse in South Perth with MacGregor’s former Turtle Bay collaborators Rory Lowe-McLoughlin and Jarrah Duckett, with further arrangements then overdubbed by MacGregor, Tom Beech and Sophia Marie.

The alt-country record has spawned four singles to date, the latest being the title track, Turning, released last week. Serving as the album’s thematic centrepiece, the song brings together acoustic and programmed elements, alt-country and chamber pop influences, found sounds and ambient noise to evoke a sense of yearning for a future no longer promised.

Across the album, Turning features organic textures, a sharp lyrical focus, and distinct nods to early-2000s indie rock bands like Wilco, Broken Social Scene and Bright Eyes.

MacGregor first found his feet in the Perth music scene as frontperson and lead songwriter for post-punk band Turtle Bay before going solo to pursue a more acoustic-driven alt-country sound.

Thomas MacGregor’s debut solo album, Turning, is out via Soundcloud on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

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