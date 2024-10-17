The Whiskey Nips bring new flavour of the blues to Freo with debut EP launch

Perth blues fusion band The Whiskey Nips are celebrating the release of their debut self-titled EP with a launch show at The Duke of George on Sunday, October 27. Since forming in 2021, the five-piece have developed their sound on the stage as much as they have in the studio, with audiences across Perth and the South West enjoying their unique blend of funk, rock, soul, psychedelia and jazz. Ahead of the launch show and with tickets on sale now, ELLIS WAKELAM caught up with guitarist Daniel Wiggins to find out what we can look forward to on the record, and at the show.

Congratulations on the release of your debut EP! How does it feel to be putting your first record out into the world?

Thanks! It feels like it’s been a long time coming and somewhat of a relief. These tracks have been the bones of our live repertoire for some time now, so it’s cool to hear them with a few studio touches. That being said, we aimed to keep the record pretty raw and accurate to how the band actually sounds. We’re excited to give our fans the chance to take the tunes home with them!

Your music blends a lot of genres together, but it does seem fairly effortless for you guys! Did the music naturally evolve from the band members’ individual tastes, or were you deliberately trying to make your sound unique from the beginning?

I’d say that the pursuit of a unique sound has been very intentional and is something that we are still developing. While we do have distinct musical proclivities, I don’t believe this is foremost in mind when we set out to create a song. Rather, we aim to write something that is novel in some way, something that excites us. Each song is centred around a unique twist on an established convention. So while it is an intentional process, it is not so much contingent on our individual taste as it is on the desire to hear something fresh and interesting.

Even if you all come at music from different angles, are there any particular artists you all get around? Who are some of your biggest musical influences, and how do they shape your style?

When we first formed the band, it was very evident that we all deeply appreciated the blues canon. That being said, we have quite distinct musical interests, which is what makes the band interesting, in my opinion. The best way I can think of identifying our collective musical influences would be by looking at the artists we cover at our gigs, such as Etta James, The Allman Brothers, Hendrix and Sonny Boy Williamson. I have no doubt that bits and pieces of these artists’ music work their way into our sound.

You formed The Whiskey Nips in 2021. What has been the journey behind creating your EP? Was it something you recently began working on, or has it been several years in the making?

It has been on the agenda for a little while. The initial sessions were recorded at Elemental Sound Studios by Mark Ralph, where we laid down the rhythm tracks; that was back in early 2023. Since then, we’ve slowly pieced together the rest of the record with some additional overdubs and the mixes that the band entrusted to me. Again, we haven’t overproduced this record, aiming to keep it raw and true to our sound. The time has been invested in capturing the ‘right’ performances, particularly where the vocals, harmonica and lead guitar were concerned.

What can fans expect from the record? Are there any standout or favourite tracks you’re particularly excited about?

I can only speak for myself, but I’m particularly fond of the opening track, No Stranger to Frustration. It was among the first tunes we ever penned as a band and is full of energy. It has a little of all of our elements combined: strong vocal hooks, driving rhythms, guitar/harmonica pyrotechnics and blues touches. Kicking Leaves is another favourite and is a real journey, combining elements of blues, gospel and jazz with a New Orleans flavour. It’s a good example of the ‘fusion’ aspect of our music.

Your exciting EP launch is coming up at the end of the month. Are there any supporting acts or special guests fans can look forward to seeing?

While we love having special guests, the launch show is going to be Whiskey Nips: 200 Proof!

After the EP launch, what are your plans? Any more new music, live shows, or tours we can look out for in the future?

Next on the calendar is Blues at Bridgetown, a festival that we absolutely adore playing! We will be playing extensively throughout WA to promote the record. I’d encourage people to keep an eye on our socials and website to keep up to date, as new shows are being added all the time.

