2023 has been a landmark year for cinema, offering a diverse range of films that have captivated and enthralled audiences worldwide.

From groundbreaking directorial debuts to seasoned filmmakers delivering some of their best work, here’s a look at the top 20 movies of 2023.

Past Lives

This evocative drama, directed by Celine Song, explores the nuanced and deeply emotional connection between childhood friends Nora and Hae Sung. Spanning continents and decades, it’s a testament to the enduring power of first love and the paths not taken. Greta Lee and Teo Yoo deliver subtle and profoundly moving performances, capturing the delicate nuances of longing and the weight of time.

Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan’s biographical epic about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, is a visually stunning and intellectually challenging masterpiece. Nolan combines his signature non-linear storytelling with a haunting exploration of the moral dilemmas those at the forefront of scientific discovery face. Cillian Murphy’s portrayal of Oppenheimer is nuanced, capturing the complex psyche of a man whose work changed the world forever.

Barbie

Greta Gerwig’s imaginative take on the iconic doll is a delightful surprise. The film transcends its commercial origins to offer a satirical yet affectionate look at gender norms and societal expectations. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling bring depth and charisma to their roles, ensuring that Barbie and Ken are more than just plastic figures but symbols of a vibrant, ever-changing culture.

The Holdovers

Alexander Payne’s heartwarming film, set in the 1970s at a prep school during Christmas, is a story of unexpected friendships and personal growth. Paul Giamatti shines as the curmudgeonly professor who discovers the true meaning of companionship and the joy of the holiday spirit alongside his young student and a grieving mother.

Killers of the Flower Moon

Martin Scorsese’s historical drama delves into the Osage murders of the 1920s. It’s a harrowing and meticulously crafted portrayal of one of the most sinister crimes in American history. The film shines a light on the greed and racism that led to the systematic murder of the Osage people, with Lily Gladstone delivering a standout performance.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse expands on the multiverse with a kaleidoscope of visual styles and a deep emotional core. Miles Morales’ journey through different universes is a visual feast and a poignant exploration of identity, responsibility, and friendship.

Anatomy of a Fall

Justine Triet’s award-winning film is a complex courtroom drama that masterfully intertwines personal and legal intrigue. Sandra Hüller’s portrayal of a woman accused of her husband’s murder is both powerful and empathetic, compelling the audience to question the nature of truth and justice.

The Zone of Interest

Jonathan Glazer’s chilling film is a profound examination of evil and conspiracy. Set against the backdrop of the Holocaust, it confronts the horrifying banality of evil and the moral decay of those who perpetrate it. The film is a haunting reminder of humanity’s capacity for cruelty.

Skinamarink

In Kyle Edward Ball’s horror film, the terror of the night and childhood fears are brought to life in a minimalist yet deeply unsettling manner. The film’s use of darkness and sparse visuals creates an atmosphere of dread long after the screen darkens.

Poor Things

Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone team up for a darkly humorous and surreal reimagining of Frankenstein. Stone’s portrayal of Bella Baxter, a woman who resurrected and rediscovered the world, is both whimsical and poignant, offering a fresh perspective on identity and consciousness.

Maestro

Bradley Cooper directs and stars in this intimate biopic of Leonard Bernstein, offering a unique perspective on the legendary composer’s life and work. Carey Mulligan shines as Bernstein’s wife, Felicia Montealegre, delivers a layered performance that explores the complexities of their relationship.

Priscilla

Sofia Coppola’s biopic is a thoughtful exploration of Priscilla Presley’s life with Elvis. The film, led by Cailee Spaeny’s nuanced performance, delves into the dynamics of their relationship, revealing the power imbalances and the emotional turmoil beneath the glitz of stardom.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

This adaptation of the iconic game is a thrilling and humorous adventure. It brings the fantasy world to life with a perfect blend of action, wit, and heart, appealing to longtime fans and newcomers to the Dungeons & Dragons universe.

The Killer

The Killer, David Fincher’s film, is a stylish and gripping thriller that redefines the genre. Michael Fassbender’s portrayal of a hitman on a haunting and reflective journey is chilling and captivating, showcasing Fincher’s mastery of suspense and narrative depth.

Talk to Me

Danny and Michael Philippou craft a horror film that balances supernatural terror with a profound exploration of grief and loneliness. The narrative’s intensity and emotional depth are complemented by strong performances, especially from Sophie Wilde.

Rye Lane

This romantic comedy by Raine Allen-Miller is a vibrant and charming tale of love and self-discovery set in South London. Its fresh take on the genre, combined with dynamic performances and a unique visual style, make it a standout film.

Flora and Son

John Carney’s music-infused film is a heartwarming story of a mother and son finding common ground and healing through music. Eve Hewson’s performance is humorous and touching, creating a narrative that resonates with its audience on multiple levels.

Air

Ben Affleck’s directorial venture into the sports drama genre is engaging and insightful, exploring the partnership between Michael Jordan and Nike. The film’s smart pacing and compelling performances, particularly from Matt Damon and Viola Davis, elevate it beyond a typical sports story.

Bottoms

Emma Seligman’s comedy is a refreshing and humorous take on the high school experience, exploring themes of identity and acceptance with a unique twist. The film’s witty script and dynamic characters make it a delightful and thought-provoking watch.

Beau Is Afraid

Ari Aster’s film is a surreal and unsettling journey into the mind of its protagonist, played masterfully by Joaquin Phoenix. The film’s blending of horror, dark humor, and psychological exploration creates a uniquely disturbing yet captivating cinematic experience.

These films represent the best 2023, showcasing storytelling artistry, compelling narratives, and unforgettable performances. Each film, in its way, has contributed to a year of cinema that will be remembered for its diversity, creativity, and impact.

