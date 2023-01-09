The Must-See Music Acts Coming To Aus In 2023 And How Not To Miss Them



If you love live music, then you’ll want to start planning now to see the biggest bands touring Australia in 2023. Some of the world’s biggest names in music will be heading down under, including a diverse range of talent from Ed Sheeran to Ice Cube and the heavy metal bangers Slipknot.

And with ticket prices sure to be high, you’ll want to get in early to snap up the best deals. Of course, there’s more to see than just the headline acts. Australia is renowned for its vibrant live music scene, and you’ll be able to catch some incredible local talent on the supporting bill.

Here are some of the leading acts to put in your 2023 diary:

Florence + The Machine

There are several compelling reasons why Australians should see Florence + The Machine when they tour. First, the band’s live shows are truly unforgettable experiences. Florence Welch, the band’s frontwoman, is an incredible performer with a powerful voice.

Second, the band’s albums are fantastic, and their live performances always do them justice. Third, Florence + The Machine is one of the most popular bands in the world right now, so seeing them live is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Tickets available from

Tour dates:

RAC Arena, Perth: March 4

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne: March 8-9

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney: March 13

Brisbane Entertainment Centre: March 17

Tickets available from Ticketek.

Ed Sheeran

Australians love live music, and there is no doubt that Ed Sheeran is one of the hottest acts in the world right now. Sheeran’s debut album + was an instant global hit, spawning the chart-topping singles The A Team and Lego House. His follow-up album, x, was an even bigger success, earning him a Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album.

In addition to being a talented singer and songwriter, Sheeran is also an incredible live performer. His concerts are high-energy affairs, full of danceable beats and sing-along choruses. Whether you’re a diehard fan or just looking for a great night out, seeing Ed Sheeran in concert is an experience you won’t want to miss.

Tour dates:

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane: February 17-19

Accor Stadium, Sydney: February 24-25

MCG, Melbourne: March 2-3

Adelaide Oval: March 7

Optus Stadium, Perth: March 12

Tickets available from Ticketek.

Backstreet Boys

The Backstreet Boys are one of the most successful boy bands of all time, selling over 130 million records worldwide. They’ve had nine No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart and numerous hit singles, including I Want It That Way and As Long as You Love Me.

The group is currently touring to celebrate their 25th anniversary, and Australians have a chance to see them live in action. Beyond their impressive musical achievements, the Backstreet Boys are known for their incredible live performances. They always bring high energy to the stage and put on a show that is guaranteed to get the crowd moving.

Tour dates:

RAC Arena, Perth: February 25

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne: February 28, March 1

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney: March 4-5

Brisbane Entertainment Centre: March 8

Tickets available from Ticketek.

My Chemical Romance

My Chemical Romance is one of the most influential rock bands of the 21st century. Hailing from New Jersey, the band rose to fame with their 2004 album Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge, which featured the breakout hit I’m Not Okay (I Promise). Since then, they have continued to produce powerful and emotive music, winning accolades from both critics and fans alike.

Their 2019 album Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys was hailed as a return to form and showcases their trademark mix of catchy melodies and dark lyrics. In 2021, they will be embarking on a world tour, with dates scheduled in Australia. This is a rare opportunity to see one of the most exciting and innovative bands in the world, so be sure to catch them when they come to your town.

Tour dates:

Brisbane Entertainment Centre: March 13-14

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne: March 16-17

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney: March 19-20

Tickets available from Ticketek.

Knotfest

For those who like their music heavy, Knotfest is the perfect festival. Held in Australia, the festival features some of the biggest names in metal, hardcore, and punk. Attendees can enjoy performances from bands like Slipknot, Parkway Drive and Megadeth.

In addition to the music, there are also plenty of other activities including carnival rides and more. So if you’re looking for a festival that’s sure to get your headbanging, Knotfest is the place to be.

Tour dates:

Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne: March 24

Centennial Park, Sydney: March 25

RNA Showgrounds, Brisbane: March 2

Tickets available from the Knotfest website.

Ice Cube & Cypress Hill

Australians love their hip hop, and there’s no better way to get a taste of some of the best in the world than by seeing Ice Cube & Cypress Hill when they tour down under. As two of the most successful and influential groups in the genre, they are sure to put on an amazing show.

Plus, with hits like Straight Outta Compton and Insane in the Brain, there’s something for every fan to enjoy. So if you’re looking for a fun night out, make sure to check out Ice Cube & Cypress Hill when they come to town. You won’t be disappointed.

Tour dates:

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne: March 23

Adelaide Entertainment Centre: March 25

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney: March 26

Brisbane Entertainment Centre: March 28

Tickets available from TEG Live.

While many music fans wait patiently for their favourite bands to go on tour, others miss out entirely because they don’t know how to plan ahead. If you’re determined to see your favourite band when they tour Australia in 2023, here are a few tips to help you make it happen.

First, start following the band on social media and sign up for their newsletter. This way, you’ll be among the first to know when tickets go on sale. Second, set up Google Alerts for the band so you’ll be notified whenever there’s new news about them.

Finally, make sure to follow ticketing websites like Ticketmaster and Live Nation, as they often have exclusive pre-sale for fans who are signed up for their mailing lists. By following these simple tips, you can make sure you don’t miss out on your chance to see your favourite band live.

