The Hairy Godmothers bring a touch of magic to Fringe

Following their smash-hit, critically acclaimed tour around Australia, the UK, and Europe, The Hairy Godmothers are back at Perth Fringe World for another year. Not only is this motley crew of Perth locals bringing back their flagship shows Dizney in Drag: Once Upon a Parody and WET, but they are also launching their brand new Fringe World hub, FANTASIA. BRAYDEN EDWARDS spoke to Jae West to find out how they are bringing a touch of magic to Fringe this summer.

Congrats on being back at Fringe this summer! What’s the biggest difference between The Hairy Godmothers now and a year ago?

We went on our first international tour, which was huge for us! We’ve been doing shows in Perth and Australia for four years, but we took two shows (Dizney in Drag: Once Upon a Parody and WET) to nine countries, 12 cities, won three awards, and received 15x reviews this year! So 2023 has been a huge year for our group, and 2024 is looking even bigger!

And going back a little further, how did The Hairy Godmothers team first come together?

We were a group of Perth locals that got together in 2019 as friends to create a fun Fringe show together. We all came from professional backgrounds, from engineers to podiatrists, marketing managers, PhD graduates, teachers, and more, so having a creative outlet was super important for us. Then, over the years, our flagship show, Dizney in Drag: Once Upon a Parody, just kept growing. We started taking our side hustle a lot more seriously when we realised people were deeply resonating with our messaging, our shows, and our brand. In 2023, we all quit our jobs and took the shows on the road, which felt like the ultimate Fringe fairytale.

You’ll be performing your shows, Dizney in Drag and WET, in the new Fringe venue, FANTASIA. What kinds of ‘fantasies’ will be coming to life in this space?

FANTASIA will showcase over 20 different shows with creative, quirky, and memorable acts from around the world, including us (The Hairy Godmothers) and hypnotist Matt Hale, as well as international acts such as the winner of Asia’s Got Talent and viral magician sensation, The Sacred Riana (see show list below for all shows at FANTASIA).

FANTASIA aims to create a safe and inclusive space for all forms of expression to be celebrated, from drag to magic, from comedy to cabaret, and so much more! Imagine a cauldron of glitter, tiaras, steel-capped boots, magic wands, and many more treats to delight, excite, and entertain. We’re really excited about the line-up, so come down and check out the magic!

If you could magically transport yourself into any Disney film, what would it be and why?

I’m definitely a Lion King fan! Hanging out with Rafiki in the trees, flying around with Zazu, and chilling out on Pride Rock with Simba and Nala would be my dream. Although I’m not sure what animal I’d be, maybe I could morph into all of them!

And any personal crush you want to divulge? Who do you think is the sexiest Disney character?

I have two…

Firstly, Robin Hood. I never knew a bipedal fox could be so sexy!! It’s not just the looks but the character and values that he holds that I think add to the whole sex appeal.

Secondly, Esmeralda from The Hunchback of Notre Dame. She is stunning, but she also has a beautiful heart and is very generous and caring.

The Hairy Godmothers’ other show, WET, is also coming to FANTASIA. What kinds of wetness can we anticipate at these shows?

WET takes you on a roller coaster of feelings and experiences. You’ll get the sexy, fun, sassy, and funny commentary on womanhood and life, but also the heartfelt, raw, and vulnerable experiences. The reason for the name WET was for multiple reasons: the connotations with the sexy but also its ability to also represent tears of joy, sadness, laughter, and awe. This show is an ode to all women, but it’s not just for women. It is an incredible, enriching, and inclusive space for all.

And what’s something we’ll see at a Hairy Godmothers show that we won’t see anywhere else?

Fringe is a time for self-expression, so every single artist you see is uniquely fabulous! If you want all your wishes to come true with your fairytale favourites (like never seen before), to get a little naughty and cheeky, and to be stimulated in conversation, then Hairy Godmother shows are for you.

What’s next for you and the Godmothers team in 2024? Is there anything else we can look forward to in the coming year?

We are constantly learning, growing, and expanding each year, and 2024 is no different! We’re kicking off the year with a huge Perth Fringe. We’ll be performing in two shows as a company (Dizney in Drag: Once Upon a Parody and WET), as well as members of the cast producing our own shows (TOD Talks and I AM WOMAN). We’ll be hosting over 20 shows from around Perth, Australia, and internationally for the Perth season, as well as managing the bar and infrastructure of the hub. Then we are on the road again! Adelaide is our first stop where we’ll be performing for a whole month, then more of Australia and another Europe tour is on the cards too for summer! It’s a very exciting year ahead, indeed.

