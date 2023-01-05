The Final Breakfest @ Belvoir Amphitheatre

Monday, December 26, 2022 w/ Stanton Warriors, Krafty Kuts and many more For 20 years, every Boxing Day, crowds have been flocking to Perth’s most magnificent outdoor venue, Belvoir Amphitheatre, to an event that has become synonymous with the place – Breakfest. For many old school Perth breaks and DnB fans, it has been our holiday home among the gum trees, an annual Christmas tradition, a beloved day on the summer calendar, the Swan Valley pilgrimage, a right of passage for the real dance music lovers. For many years it also won Best Festival at the Perth Dance Music Awards, and with its lasting legacy it has earned its self-professed #bestdayever tagline. Before it was announced to be the last Breakfest, it was already set to be an exciting one, with many regulars massively pumped for the return of their favourite festival, after being thwarted by COVID related cancellations the last two years. Last year was particularly tragic, with the already scaled back event cancelled just days before it was to go ahead. So many were excited to see the beats return to the bowl at Belvoir! Perhaps it was good to wait till we could have a proper celebration again, with things back to normal, and some big names on the line-up. And 2022’s line-up was looking like a classic with some returning UK legends and Breakfest favourites, Krafty Kuts and Stanton Warriors. Then when it was announced that this was the last one, word quickly spread to all the breaks heads young and old – this was it! The Final Call! And crews started to make their big plans… We'll get to the review of the day soon, but first a little history… Breakfest started in 2001 when breaks was peaking as a genre, around the world, and particularly in Perth. The people behind Boomtick, who have put on Breakfest every year, had just opened a little underground club down an alley way in the east end of the city called Ambar, and Perth couldn’t get enough of the sound – putting us on the map as a desired destination for many international purveyors of the Broken Beat. With the popularity of Ambar, and the rise of festivals, Breakfest was a logical step – though still a big one at the time. No one would have imagined the little festival would go on to be the longest running in WA after an amazing 20 years. Belvoir itself become a legendary location and hosted all the legends of the breaks over the years. The amphitheatre itself has evolved and been improved and expanded along with the festival over the last 20 years – an outer fence removed, more steps added, new retaining walls on the steps and a better dancefloor – and of course an ever more impressive sound and lighting production! The DJs that come enjoy playing the beloved ‘bowl’ as much crowd love watching them, and many top tier artists have returned year after year. There’s been some stellar acts and breaks legends to grace the Breakfest stage from the Plump DJs, Stanton Warriors, Soul Of Man, Freestylers, Tayo, Freq Nasty, Lee Coombs, Q Bert, Scratch Perverts and of course the legendary Krafty Kuts – who played the first one, and now headlined the last. Other clubs, festivals and trends have come and gone – the years of the mega-festival came and went in the 00’s riding on the success of the explosion of electronic music into the mainstream, after its rise from the underground in the 90s. With the popularity of DJs, clubbing culture and dance music parties and festivals were at an all time high, DJs and live acts from all around the world were coming to Australia, and even little old Perth. It was a more innocent time back then, and the rough and raw DIY local festivals of the early 2000s were a whole different beast to the polished mega-operations run by global conglomerates we have these days. The Big Day Out put Australia on the map as an exciting and feasible touring destination. What followed was a plethora of huge, amazing and diverse festivals that made the Perth summer a wonderland of huge events. From Vibes On A Summer’s Day/Good Vibrations and the many epic events put on by Delirium and Jeremy Junk (RIP) like Science Fiction, and the series of Summer Festivals, to huge UK superclub brands like Ministry of Sound, Cream, Godskitchen and Gatecrasher, into the peak of Future Music and Summadayze – before they became too big, too much, too many, and too much about the money. But Breakfest was always there on Boxing Day, never changing, waiting to welcome you like an old friend, an old warm blanket or baggy hoodie, like a old skool classic, dusty old record you’d slide out of it’s tattered cover, put on the turntable and give a spin – and it always sounded just as great and brought back those same memories, often shared with the same people. But now it was time to say goodbye.

It truly is the end of an era. The reason Breakfest maintained it’s longevity is it stuck to its original formula and ethos. It kept it relatively small and focussed on the music, and very much focussed on the breaks. Since the 90s, Perth has had a strong breaks and drum ‘n’ bass scene, as well as hip-hop, with a strong live element and this was the original core of the Breakfest. Over the years, the sound of the broken beat has evolved a bit, from straight up breaks and D’n’B into the mutant sounds of dubstep, drumstep and other bass music variants, which has come to play a larger part at Breakfest in recent years. For the purists some of the sounds have become a bit modern, glitchy, dark and hardcore, but this evolution has kept Breakfest relevant. But it's steered clear of the house and techno sounds that have become more popular in recent times, but also more commercial. Breakfest has always felt a bit more niche and underground, and retained some of that original spirit. And the awesome crowd of familiar faces is what always made it so special, with absolute top vibes guaranteed. There were regulars and alumni – certified Breakfest legends would return again and again, like old friends, and they would enjoy playing this special event as much as the crowd would enjoy welcoming them back. It became something like a family. Lasting friendships, memories and even marriages came from its legacy that will never be matched in Perth dance music festival lore. Everyone has their Breakfest stories going back to the early years, with their crews. While some crews have depleted over the years, with the old ravers retiring and settling down, new generations have come through and discovered one of Perth’s best loved events. This year was a roll call for all crew, new and old, to assemble their posses and pre-drinks. This here reviewer and breaks lover has been to most Breakfests and reviewed half of them. It’s always a blast and never gets old. And it’s going to be very sadly missed on the calendar. It was a real Boxing Day tradition. I recall the early Breakfests where there were three years in a row where myself and some friends would start the day with a champagne breakfast, then go watch an early screening of the Lord of the Rings movie (the trilogy came out on Boxing Day for three years) and then head out to Belvoir! Good times 🙂 But let's get to the events of the last best day ever! As the usual medley of buses, cars, vans, taxis, ubers and limos descended on the dusty field outside the amphitheatre, there was an extra air of gravity to this day. It was never a posey festival – the Breakfest crowd come to prepared to dance, and they’ve dealt with 45 degree days before, but this ended up being a very pleasant temperature in the high 20s, which was a welcome surprise for all the regulars who remember the many 40+ days we sweltered out there.

Starting things early in the big bowl was Perth girl done good, Sistym, a Breakfest veteran and DJ who has risen through the ranks in recent years, touring internationally and releasing her own productions. It was her first time playing solo in the bowl and she was loving it, giving the early crowd something to get down to with some rolling drum ‘n’ bass, heavy dubstep and big bass vibes. Following was another rising star, the UK’s A Little Sound – otherwise known as Abigail Kate. The diminutive DJ/vocalist has a big sound, dropping drum ‘n’ bass tunes as she sings over them live. She made her mark doing vocals over some UKF productions, and even branches out into MCing at times. She’s an all singing, all dancing performer, getting out from behind the decks, down to the front of stage and the crowd were loving her energy. She mixed in a few originals, having just released her debut EP. An Aussie breaks legend, Kid Kenobi had his turn in the bowl, lifting the levels and getting some bodies moving on the dancefloor, while u p top at the Hiline stage was a monumental set, that no Breakfest vet wanted to miss – Perth premier breaks duo, the legendary Black and Blunt aka Micah and Philly – Ambar and Breakfest legends through and through, as DJs and also being responsible for years behind the scenes with Boomtick. It was a tour de force all-star set of classic breaks moments – and what better track to finish on than the Plump DJs classic Scram . Stepping up to take over from the boys, was another Breakfest fav and alumni – UK OG breaks, D’n’B and garage legend Deekline. The big man laid out the rolling liquid DnB to an excited arvo crowd, mixing in all sorts of sounds and familiar samples like Prodigy’s Out Of Space and some dub rasta vibes, using some actual skills on the decks and showing off his scratching. There was some even a bit of a Coolio tribute with a remix of Gangsta’s Paradise. Deek was milking as much out of the sound system as he could, and while the Hiline stage struggled to match the bowl, the bass was starting to hit harder at that point in the arvo. He really raised the level near the end of his set with the huge goddard. remix of Cat Burns – Go, a massive DnB roller featuring the hook “Pack up your shit and go." Dirtyphonics was getting seriously heavy and dirty in the bowl with some big nasty bass and metal sounds. The Parisian duo have a big sound that had the amphitheatre rocking. Up at the Hiline stage V O E c ame straight in and took over with their own heavy sounds, more on the D'n'B tip. The Adelaide duo have been making noise of late and dropped their own massive tune with Take What You Want, with the energetic frontwoman Caroline bouncing round the stage and singing the hook, while Tom mixed things up behind the decks. Another local legend, Samantics, was dishing out the goods in the DNBoiler Room. She had the crowd bouncing and smiling with some heavy old skool jungle sounds. French producer Habstrakt took over in the bowl with a great versatile set, showing his range and skills, started on the heavy dubstep tip, but by the end was more danceable, with rolling breaks sounds, finishing on a big tune round 8pm before handing over to Dom from Stanton Warriors . Whilst a duo, Dom is the touring DJ of the outfit, and no stranger to Breakfest. He knows what it’s all about and has been here before, so we couldn’t have been in safer hands for this time of the evening as darkness descended.